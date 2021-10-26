Earnings Preview For Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Live Oak Bancshares will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.65

Live Oak Bancshares bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 147.37%, which was followed by a 7.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Live Oak Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.61 0.52 0.27 EPS Actual 1.41 0.88 0.69 0.81 Price Change % 7.35% -5.69% -1.41% 3.72%

Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares were trading at $71.7 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 107.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

