Novartis: Q3 Earnings Insights
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Novartis beat their estimated earnings by 3.64%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $771,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novartis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.59
|1.36
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.52
|1.34
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|12.51B
|12.51B
|12.87B
|12.53B
|Revenue Actual
|12.96B
|12.41B
|12.77B
|12.26B
