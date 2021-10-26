 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Share:
Novartis: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novartis beat their estimated earnings by 3.64%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $771,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novartis's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.52 1.59 1.36 1.45
EPS Actual 1.66 1.52 1.34 1.52
Revenue Estimate 12.51B 12.51B 12.87B 12.53B
Revenue Actual 12.96B 12.41B 12.77B 12.26B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
Novartis Mulls Strategic Options For Sandoz, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
A Preview Of Novartis's Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Novartis
Novartis Extends Fill/Finish Support For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com