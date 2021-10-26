Ares Capital: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ares Capital beat their estimated earnings by 6.82%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $90,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ares Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.42
|0.40
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.43
|0.54
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|387.13M
|385.13M
|358.77M
|346.89M
|Revenue Actual
|459.00M
|390.00M
|440.00M
|352.00M
