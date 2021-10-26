 Skip to main content

TransUnion: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 7:25am   Comments
TransUnion: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransUnion beat their estimated earnings by 8.6%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $95,700,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.79 0.79 0.75
EPS Actual 0.96 0.91 0.80 0.81
Revenue Estimate 745.78M 703.80M 696.51M 678.53M
Revenue Actual 774.20M 745.30M 698.60M 695.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Earnings News

