TransUnion: Q3 Earnings Insights
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TransUnion beat their estimated earnings by 8.6%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $95,700,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.79
|0.79
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.91
|0.80
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|745.78M
|703.80M
|696.51M
|678.53M
|Revenue Actual
|774.20M
|745.30M
|698.60M
|695.90M
