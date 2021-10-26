General Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

General Electric beat their estimated earnings by 32.56%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $988,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.08 0.72 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.40 0.24 0.64 0.48 Revenue Estimate 18.13B 17.52B 21.83B 18.72B Revenue Actual 18.28B 17.12B 21.93B 19.42B

