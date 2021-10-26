General Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
General Electric beat their estimated earnings by 32.56%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $988,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.08
|0.72
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.24
|0.64
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|18.13B
|17.52B
|21.83B
|18.72B
|Revenue Actual
|18.28B
|17.12B
|21.93B
|19.42B
