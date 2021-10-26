Recap: 3M Q3 Earnings
3M (NYSE:MMM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
3M beat their estimated earnings by 11.36%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $592,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 3M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.26
|2.29
|2.15
|2.26
|EPS Actual
|2.59
|2.77
|2.38
|2.43
|Revenue Estimate
|8.55B
|8.47B
|8.40B
|8.29B
|Revenue Actual
|8.95B
|8.85B
|8.58B
|8.35B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News