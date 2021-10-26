 Skip to main content

Recap: PulteGroup Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 7:28am
Recap: PulteGroup Q3 Earnings

 

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PulteGroup missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $524,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PulteGroup's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.75 1.20 1.40 1.12
EPS Actual 1.72 1.28 1.49 1.34
Revenue Estimate 3.51B 2.89B 3.13B 2.73B
Revenue Actual 3.36B 2.73B 3.19B 2.96B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

