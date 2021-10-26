Xerox Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xerox Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 9.09%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xerox Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.30
|0.60
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.22
|0.58
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|1.77B
|1.59B
|1.90B
|1.60B
|Revenue Actual
|1.79B
|1.71B
|1.93B
|1.77B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News