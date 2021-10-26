Recap: MSCI Q3 Earnings

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MSCI beat their estimated earnings by 4.98%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $91,766,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSCI's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.30 2.26 1.95 1.8 EPS Actual 2.45 2.46 1.96 2.2 Revenue Estimate 486.04M 471.85M 444.52M 422.69M Revenue Actual 498.18M 478.42M 443.66M 425.33M

