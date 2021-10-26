Pentair: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pentair beat their estimated earnings by 5.95%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $170,700,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pentair's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.62
|0.63
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.81
|0.70
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|907.01M
|778.20M
|754.01M
|678.35M
|Revenue Actual
|941.10M
|865.90M
|796.00M
|798.50M
