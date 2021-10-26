 Skip to main content

Pentair: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Pentair: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pentair beat their estimated earnings by 5.95%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $170,700,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pentair's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.62 0.63 0.51
EPS Actual 0.84 0.81 0.70 0.70
Revenue Estimate 907.01M 778.20M 754.01M 678.35M
Revenue Actual 941.10M 865.90M 796.00M 798.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

