Luxfer Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Luxfer Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 4.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $800,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Luxfer Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.24
|0.22
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.39
|0.27
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|93.65M
|83.27M
|89.25M
|89.77M
|Revenue Actual
|99.00M
|85.20M
|82.10M
|90.40M
