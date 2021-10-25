Luxfer Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Luxfer Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 4.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $800,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Luxfer Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.24 0.22 0.19 EPS Actual 0.36 0.39 0.27 0.25 Revenue Estimate 93.65M 83.27M 89.25M 89.77M Revenue Actual 99.00M 85.20M 82.10M 90.40M

