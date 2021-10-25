Heidrick & Struggles Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles Intl beat their estimated earnings by 42.31%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $120,281,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heidrick & Struggles Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.53 0.31 -0.36 EPS Actual 1.14 0.86 0.59 0.39 Revenue Estimate 219.86M 163.77M 146.19M 125.23M Revenue Actual 259.98M 193.66M 160.99M 143.54M

