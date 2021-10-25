Heidrick & Struggles Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights
Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heidrick & Struggles Intl beat their estimated earnings by 42.31%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $120,281,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heidrick & Struggles Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.53
|0.31
|-0.36
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|0.86
|0.59
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|219.86M
|163.77M
|146.19M
|125.23M
|Revenue Actual
|259.98M
|193.66M
|160.99M
|143.54M
