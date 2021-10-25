Otis Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Insights
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Otis Worldwide beat their estimated earnings by 5.48%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $352,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Otis Worldwide's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.63
|0.59
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.72
|0.66
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|3.45B
|3.18B
|3.36B
|3.20B
|Revenue Actual
|3.70B
|3.41B
|3.49B
|3.27B
