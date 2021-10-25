 Skip to main content

Otis Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Otis Worldwide beat their estimated earnings by 5.48%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $352,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Otis Worldwide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.71 0.63 0.59 0.56
EPS Actual 0.79 0.72 0.66 0.69
Revenue Estimate 3.45B 3.18B 3.36B 3.20B
Revenue Actual 3.70B 3.41B 3.49B 3.27B

