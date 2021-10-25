Bank of Hawaii: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Hawaii beat their estimated earnings by 14.29%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,297,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.31
|1.15
|1.11
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|1.68
|1.50
|1.06
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|166.28M
|164.69M
|166.06M
|162.50M
|Revenue Actual
|167.94M
|163.54M
|164.76M
|165.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings