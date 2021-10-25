 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank of Hawaii: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Bank of Hawaii: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Hawaii beat their estimated earnings by 14.29%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,297,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.31 1.15 1.11 0.84
EPS Actual 1.68 1.50 1.06 0.95
Revenue Estimate 166.28M 164.69M 166.06M 162.50M
Revenue Actual 167.94M 163.54M 164.76M 165.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (BOH)

Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2021
Earnings Preview For Bank of Hawaii
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Bank of Hawaii
CEO And President Of Bank Of Hawaii Trades $760K In Company Stock
CEO And President Of Bank Of Hawaii Trades $754.91 Thousand In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings