Bank of Hawaii: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Hawaii beat their estimated earnings by 14.29%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,297,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.15 1.11 0.84 EPS Actual 1.68 1.50 1.06 0.95 Revenue Estimate 166.28M 164.69M 166.06M 162.50M Revenue Actual 167.94M 163.54M 164.76M 165.90M

