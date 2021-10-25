Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kimberly-Clark missed their estimated earnings by 1.82%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $327,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.27, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimberly-Clark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.74
|1.92
|1.61
|1.75
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|1.80
|1.69
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|4.78B
|4.96B
|4.71B
|4.58B
|Revenue Actual
|4.72B
|4.74B
|4.84B
|4.68B
