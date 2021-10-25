 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Kimberly-Clark: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimberly-Clark missed their estimated earnings by 1.82%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $327,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.27, which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimberly-Clark's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.74 1.92 1.61 1.75
EPS Actual 1.47 1.80 1.69 1.72
Revenue Estimate 4.78B 4.96B 4.71B 4.58B
Revenue Actual 4.72B 4.74B 4.84B 4.68B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (KMB)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Kimberly Clark Cuts FY21 Forecast
Delano Saporu Sees Opportunity In Visa Ahead Of Earnings
Kimberly Clark Shares Slide On Q3 Earnings Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Facebook Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For October 25, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings