Recap: Lakeland Financial Q3 Earnings

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Financial beat their estimated earnings by 1.08%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,827,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.88 0.80 0.71 EPS Actual 0.95 0.90 0.97 0.89 Revenue Estimate 54.93M 56.67M 53.60M 51.37M Revenue Actual 55.00M 56.24M 56.49M 53.03M

