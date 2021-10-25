Recap: Lakeland Financial Q3 Earnings
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lakeland Financial beat their estimated earnings by 1.08%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,827,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lakeland Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.88
|0.80
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.90
|0.97
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|54.93M
|56.67M
|53.60M
|51.37M
|Revenue Actual
|55.00M
|56.24M
|56.49M
|53.03M
