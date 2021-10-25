Recap: Esquire Financial Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Esquire Financial Hldgs beat their estimated earnings by 1.61%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3,117,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Esquire Financial Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.50
|0.51
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.53
|0.51
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|10.40M
|10.00M
|9.40M
|9.80M
|Revenue Actual
|16.13M
|15.52M
|14.57M
|13.09M
