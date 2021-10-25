Recap: Esquire Financial Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Esquire Financial Hldgs beat their estimated earnings by 1.61%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3,117,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Esquire Financial Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.50 0.51 0.48 EPS Actual 0.57 0.53 0.51 0.48 Revenue Estimate 10.40M 10.00M 9.40M 9.80M Revenue Actual 16.13M 15.52M 14.57M 13.09M

