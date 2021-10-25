Recap: Atlantic Union Bankshares Q3 Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares beat their estimated earnings by 20.51%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,362,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.30, which was followed by a 2.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.74 0.67 0.47 EPS Actual 1.05 0.67 0.72 0.74 Revenue Estimate 171.62M 174.91M 170.25M 168.27M Revenue Actual 169.01M 165.88M 177.84M 171.79M

