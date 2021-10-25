Recap: Atlantic Union Bankshares Q3 Earnings
Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlantic Union Bankshares beat their estimated earnings by 20.51%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,362,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.30, which was followed by a 2.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.74
|0.67
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.67
|0.72
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|171.62M
|174.91M
|170.25M
|168.27M
|Revenue Actual
|169.01M
|165.88M
|177.84M
|171.79M
