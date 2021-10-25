 Skip to main content

A Preview Of Novartis's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:08am
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Novartis will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.65

Novartis bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 9.21%, which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novartis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.52 1.59 1.36 1.45
EPS Actual 1.66 1.52 1.34 1.52
Price Change % 0.66% 0.21% -3.17% -3.2%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis were trading at $84.92 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

