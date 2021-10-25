 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.42

C.H. Robinson Worldwide bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 9.09%, which was followed by a 3.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.32 0.98 0.97 0.97
EPS Actual 1.44 1.28 1.08 1
Price Change % -3.08% -3.06% -6.13% -11.45%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide were trading at $99.7 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CHRW)

SPS Commerce, C.H. Robinson Collaborate to Boost LTL Capacity for Retailers
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2021
Echo Had Another Serious Suitor Before Accepting Jordan's Bid, Filing Says
Rate Guidance Should Drive TL Estimates Higher, Morgan Stanley Says
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings