United Parcel Service Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 11:16am   Comments
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.54

United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 8.9%, which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Parcel Service's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.81 1.72 2.14 1.86
EPS Actual 3.06 2.77 2.66 2.28
Price Change % -1.61% 2.18% -0.36% 3.58%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service were trading at $203.81 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

