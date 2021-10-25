Recap: Northwest Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northwest Bancshares beat their estimated earnings by 22.73%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,115,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 3.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.22 0.25 EPS Actual 0.23 0.32 0.28 0.30 Revenue Estimate 101.11M 102.60M 104.28M 104.64M Revenue Actual 95.73M 100.46M 102.89M 103.53M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

