Recap: Northwest Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Northwest Bancshares beat their estimated earnings by 22.73%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,115,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.05, which was followed by a 3.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northwest Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.22
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.32
|0.28
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|101.11M
|102.60M
|104.28M
|104.64M
|Revenue Actual
|95.73M
|100.46M
|102.89M
|103.53M
