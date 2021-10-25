Community Bank System: Q3 Earnings Insights
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Community Bank System beat their estimated earnings by 2.47%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4,296,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.80
|0.76
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.97
|0.85
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|151.69M
|153.79M
|150.84M
|149.98M
|Revenue Actual
|151.56M
|152.49M
|150.63M
|152.62M
