Community Bank System: Q3 Earnings Insights

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Bank System beat their estimated earnings by 2.47%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4,296,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.80 0.76 0.69 EPS Actual 0.88 0.97 0.85 0.85 Revenue Estimate 151.69M 153.79M 150.84M 149.98M Revenue Actual 151.56M 152.49M 150.63M 152.62M

