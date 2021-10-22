 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Restaurant Brands Intl
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Restaurant Brands Intl

Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Restaurant Brands Intl will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.74

Restaurant Brands Intl bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 37.5%, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Restaurant Brands Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.56
EPS Actual 0.77 0.55 0.53 0.68
Price Change % 5.07% 1.22% -0.15% -1.33%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands Intl were trading at $61.49 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Restaurant Brands Intl
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021
These Restaurants Have Launched Subscription Services
A Bearish Sign Appears On Restaurant Brands Intl's ChartWill Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Restaurant Brands Intl's Chart
$5 A Month For A Free Daily Taco Bell Taco? Offer Could Come To Customers Soon With Arizona Test
Analyst Ratings For Restaurant Brands Intl
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings