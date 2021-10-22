First Hawaiian: Q3 Earnings Insights
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Hawaiian beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $203,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.44
|0.44
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.44
|0.50
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|179.53M
|181.47M
|184.38M
|177.36M
|Revenue Actual
|180.85M
|173.03M
|188.82M
|182.90M
