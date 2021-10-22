First Hawaiian: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Hawaiian beat their estimated earnings by 6.25%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $203,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 2.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.44 0.44 0.28 EPS Actual 0.68 0.44 0.50 0.50 Revenue Estimate 179.53M 181.47M 184.38M 177.36M Revenue Actual 180.85M 173.03M 188.82M 182.90M

