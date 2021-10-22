Blonder Tongue Laboratories Warns On Supply Chain Disruptions After Q3 Performance
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSE: BDR) reported third-quarter FY21 net sales nearly flat year-on-year at $4.17 million.
- The company said it faced a specific short-term semiconductor supply chain disruption resulting in a material adverse impact on its results.
- EPS loss of $(0.02) narrowed from $(0.18) last year.
- The gross margin expanded by 1,831 bps to 35.9%. Loss from operations improved from $(1.7) million in Q3 FY20 to $(0.7) million in Q3 FY21.
- "We've continued to grow sales of our high technology and higher margin IP video encoding, transcoding, transmission, video security and video signal processing product lines such as the NXG, Clearview and Aircaster™ lines," said CEO Ted Grauch.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories expects disruptions in the supply chain to continue to provide challenges for the whole industry into 2022.
- The company noted it sees growing bookings and recovering telecommunications, cable TV, and fiber optic technology market place, but also warned about tightening of the supply chain situation on a range of semiconductor and other electronics components.
- Price Action: BDR shares traded lower by 1.92% at $1.02 on the last check Friday.
