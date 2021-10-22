 Skip to main content

Regions Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regions Financial beat their estimated earnings by 26.92%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regions Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.47 0.42 0.33
EPS Actual 0.77 0.63 0.61 0.52
Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.55B 1.56B 1.49B
Revenue Actual 1.56B 1.60B 1.66B 1.60B

