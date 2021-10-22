Regions Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regions Financial beat their estimated earnings by 26.92%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $15,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regions Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.47
|0.42
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.63
|0.61
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.55B
|1.56B
|1.49B
|Revenue Actual
|1.56B
|1.60B
|1.66B
|1.60B
