Recap: Honeywell International Q3 Earnings

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Honeywell International beat their estimated earnings by 1.51%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $676,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Honeywell International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.94 1.80 2 1.49 EPS Actual 2.02 1.92 2.07 1.56 Revenue Estimate 8.63B 8.09B 8.40B 7.65B Revenue Actual 8.81B 8.45B 8.90B 7.80B

