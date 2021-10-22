Recap: Honeywell International Q3 Earnings
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Honeywell International beat their estimated earnings by 1.51%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $676,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Honeywell International's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|1.80
|2
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|2.02
|1.92
|2.07
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|8.63B
|8.09B
|8.40B
|7.65B
|Revenue Actual
|8.81B
|8.45B
|8.90B
|7.80B
