Schlumberger: Q3 Earnings Insights

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schlumberger beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $589,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schlumberger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.19 0.17 0.12 EPS Actual 0.30 0.21 0.22 0.16 Revenue Estimate 5.50B 5.09B 5.25B 5.38B Revenue Actual 5.63B 5.22B 5.53B 5.26B

