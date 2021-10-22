Schlumberger: Q3 Earnings Insights
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schlumberger beat their estimated earnings by 20.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $589,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schlumberger's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.19
|0.17
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.21
|0.22
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|5.50B
|5.09B
|5.25B
|5.38B
|Revenue Actual
|5.63B
|5.22B
|5.53B
|5.26B
