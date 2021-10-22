 Skip to main content

Recap: Roper Technologies Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 7:37am
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Roper Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 2.09%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $94,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Roper Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3.67 3.32 3.48 3.04
EPS Actual 3.76 3.60 3.56 3.17
Revenue Estimate 1.58B 1.51B 1.53B 1.35B
Revenue Actual 1.59B 1.53B 1.51B 1.37B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Roper Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.8 and $3.84 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -2.3% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Roper Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

