Recap: Roper Technologies Q3 Earnings
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Roper Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 2.09%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $94,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Roper Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.67
|3.32
|3.48
|3.04
|EPS Actual
|3.76
|3.60
|3.56
|3.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.58B
|1.51B
|1.53B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|1.59B
|1.53B
|1.51B
|1.37B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Roper Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.8 and $3.84 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -2.3% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Roper Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.
