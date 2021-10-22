Cleveland-Cliffs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cleveland-Cliffs beat their estimated earnings by 3.1%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4,358,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.09, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cleveland-Cliffs's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|0.34
|0.22
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|0.35
|0.24
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|5.09B
|4.22B
|2.34B
|1.60B
|Revenue Actual
|5.04B
|4.05B
|2.26B
|1.65B
