Cleveland-Cliffs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs beat their estimated earnings by 3.1%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4,358,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.09, which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cleveland-Cliffs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.55 0.34 0.22 -0.10 EPS Actual 1.46 0.35 0.24 0.04 Revenue Estimate 5.09B 4.22B 2.34B 1.60B Revenue Actual 5.04B 4.05B 2.26B 1.65B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.