Recap: BJ's Restaurants Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BJ's Restaurants missed their estimated earnings by 218.18%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $83,293,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.66 -0.7 -0.71
EPS Actual 0.26 -0.14 -0.8 -0.44
Revenue Estimate 284.34M 205.12M 202.07M 182.96M
Revenue Actual 290.28M 223.31M 197.00M 198.89M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

