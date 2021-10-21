Recap: BJ's Restaurants Q3 Earnings
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BJ's Restaurants missed their estimated earnings by 218.18%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $83,293,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|-0.66
|-0.7
|-0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|-0.14
|-0.8
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|284.34M
|205.12M
|202.07M
|182.96M
|Revenue Actual
|290.28M
|223.31M
|197.00M
|198.89M
