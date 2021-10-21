Vicor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vicor missed their estimated earnings by 34.09%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6,799,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vicor's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.25
|0.17
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.34
|0.25
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|93.98M
|86.71M
|82.48M
|73.70M
|Revenue Actual
|95.38M
|88.80M
|84.30M
|78.11M
