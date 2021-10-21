Vicor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vicor missed their estimated earnings by 34.09%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6,799,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vicor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.25 0.17 0.08 EPS Actual 0.43 0.34 0.25 0.13 Revenue Estimate 93.98M 86.71M 82.48M 73.70M Revenue Actual 95.38M 88.80M 84.30M 78.11M

