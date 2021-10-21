 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mattel: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
Share:
Mattel: Q3 Earnings Insights

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mattel beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $130,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mattel's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.34 0.23 0.38
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.10 0.40 0.95
Revenue Estimate 868.19M 687.91M 1.58B 1.46B
Revenue Actual 1.03B 874.20M 1.63B 1.63B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (MAT)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Preview: Mattel's Earnings
Mattel, Warner Music Group Partner With iHeartMedia To launch 'Barbie Radio'
Build Your Own 3,000-Piece, LEGO-Like Tesla Cybertruck: Here's The Details
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Dies From Cancer At 58
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings