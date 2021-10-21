Mattel: Q3 Earnings Insights
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Mattel beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $130,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mattel's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.34
|0.23
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.10
|0.40
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|868.19M
|687.91M
|1.58B
|1.46B
|Revenue Actual
|1.03B
|874.20M
|1.63B
|1.63B
