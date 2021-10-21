Mattel: Q3 Earnings Insights

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mattel beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $130,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mattel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.34 0.23 0.38 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.10 0.40 0.95 Revenue Estimate 868.19M 687.91M 1.58B 1.46B Revenue Actual 1.03B 874.20M 1.63B 1.63B

