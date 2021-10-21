 Skip to main content

Recap: 1st Source Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1st Source beat their estimated earnings by 21.7%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,795,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.04 0.88 0.71 0.72
EPS Actual 1.19 1.10 1.03 0.78
Revenue Estimate 83.03M 82.98M 81.38M 79.89M
Revenue Actual 81.95M 83.40M 88.22M 83.04M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

