Recap: 1st Source Q3 Earnings
1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
1st Source beat their estimated earnings by 21.7%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,795,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.88
|0.71
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|1.10
|1.03
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|83.03M
|82.98M
|81.38M
|79.89M
|Revenue Actual
|81.95M
|83.40M
|88.22M
|83.04M
