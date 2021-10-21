Recap: 1st Source Q3 Earnings

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1st Source beat their estimated earnings by 21.7%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,795,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.88 0.71 0.72 EPS Actual 1.19 1.10 1.03 0.78 Revenue Estimate 83.03M 82.98M 81.38M 79.89M Revenue Actual 81.95M 83.40M 88.22M 83.04M

