Trustco Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights
Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trustco Bank beat their estimated earnings by 20.97%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,676,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trustco Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.690
|0.75
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|0.748
|0.73
|0.715
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|43.68M
|43.77M
|44.00M
|42.50M
|Revenue Actual
|44.81M
|44.53M
|43.25M
|42.51M
