Trustco Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights

Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trustco Bank beat their estimated earnings by 20.97%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,676,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trustco Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.690 0.75 0.60 EPS Actual 0.748 0.73 0.715 0.73 Revenue Estimate 43.68M 43.77M 44.00M 42.50M Revenue Actual 44.81M 44.53M 43.25M 42.51M

