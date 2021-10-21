Recap: Intel Q3 Earnings
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intel beat their estimated earnings by 54.05%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $859,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 5.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intel's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|1.15
|1.10
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.39
|1.52
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|17.84B
|17.86B
|17.50B
|18.22B
|Revenue Actual
|19.63B
|19.67B
|19.98B
|18.33B
