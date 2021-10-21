 Skip to main content

Recap: Snap Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Snap beat their estimated earnings by 112.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $388,332,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 23.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snap's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.05 0.07 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.10 0 0.09 0.01
Revenue Estimate 844.98M 743.01M 857.39M 549.99M
Revenue Actual 982.11M 769.58M 911.32M 678.67M

