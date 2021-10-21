Robert Half International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Robert Half International beat their estimated earnings by 9.29%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $523,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 7.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Robert Half International's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|0.79
|0.68
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|0.98
|0.84
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|1.48B
|1.35B
|1.22B
|1.17B
|Revenue Actual
|1.58B
|1.40B
|1.30B
|1.19B
