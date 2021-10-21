 Skip to main content

Recap: Celanese Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
Celanese (NYSE:CE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Celanese beat their estimated earnings by 1.69%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $855,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.77, which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Celanese's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 4.25 2.96 1.71 1.70
EPS Actual 5.02 3.46 2.09 1.95
Revenue Estimate 1.92B 1.72B 1.40B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 2.20B 1.80B 1.59B 1.41B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

