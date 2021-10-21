Recap: Celanese Q3 Earnings
Celanese (NYSE:CE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Celanese beat their estimated earnings by 1.69%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $855,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.77, which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Celanese's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.25
|2.96
|1.71
|1.70
|EPS Actual
|5.02
|3.46
|2.09
|1.95
|Revenue Estimate
|1.92B
|1.72B
|1.40B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|2.20B
|1.80B
|1.59B
|1.41B
