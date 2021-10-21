Recap: DMC Glb Q3 Earnings
DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DMC Glb missed their estimated earnings by 80.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,894,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 11.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DMC Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.05
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.04
|-0.05
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|69.47M
|58.30M
|52.79M
|46.50M
|Revenue Actual
|65.44M
|55.66M
|57.11M
|55.28M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings