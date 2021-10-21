 Skip to main content

Recap: DMC Glb Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 5:26pm   Comments
DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DMC Glb missed their estimated earnings by 80.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,894,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 11.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DMC Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.01 -0.05 -0.09
EPS Actual 0.10 0.04 -0.05 0.08
Revenue Estimate 69.47M 58.30M 52.79M 46.50M
Revenue Actual 65.44M 55.66M 57.11M 55.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

