First Financial Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
First Financial Bancorp beat their estimated earnings by 21.15%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,732,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Financial Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.48
|0.46
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.50
|0.51
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|153.92M
|157.26M
|159.42M
|155.52M
|Revenue Actual
|157.01M
|154.20M
|179.99M
|161.68M
