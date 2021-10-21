Recap: WR Berkley Q3 Earnings
WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WR Berkley beat their estimated earnings by 34.69%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $384,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WR Berkley's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.81
|0.79
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.08
|0.92
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|2.16B
|2.11B
|2.10B
|2.04B
|Revenue Actual
|2.30B
|2.16B
|2.31B
|2.04B
