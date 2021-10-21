How Bad Are Danaher's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Danaher (NYSE:DHR) showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $1.31 billion. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.15% to $7.23 billion during Q3. Danaher reached earnings of $2.00 billion and sales of $7.22 billion in Q2.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, Danaher posted an ROIC of 3.35%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Danaher, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.35% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Danaher reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.39/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.15/share.