Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow (NYSE:DOW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dow beat their estimated earnings by 7.84%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5,125,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dow's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.30
|1.14
|0.66
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|2.72
|1.36
|0.81
|0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|13.02B
|11.09B
|10.01B
|9.52B
|Revenue Actual
|13.88B
|11.88B
|10.71B
|9.71B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News