 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings

 

Dow (NYSE:DOW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dow beat their estimated earnings by 7.84%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5,125,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dow's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.30 1.14 0.66 0.33
EPS Actual 2.72 1.36 0.81 0.50
Revenue Estimate 13.02B 11.09B 10.01B 9.52B
Revenue Actual 13.88B 11.88B 10.71B 9.71B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (DOW)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Dow's Earnings: A Preview
A Look Into Dow's Price Over Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com