Danaher: Q3 Earnings Insights
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Danaher beat their estimated earnings by 11.16%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,346,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Danaher's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|1.75
|1.87
|1.36
|EPS Actual
|2.46
|2.52
|2.08
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|6.72B
|6.26B
|6.53B
|5.51B
|Revenue Actual
|7.22B
|6.86B
|6.76B
|5.88B
