Recap: Alaska Air Q3 Earnings

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alaska Air Gr beat their estimated earnings by 13.95%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,252,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.73 -3.63 -2.87 -3.01 EPS Actual -0.30 -3.51 -2.55 -3.23 Revenue Estimate 1.50B 785.58M 824.77M 678.20M Revenue Actual 1.53B 797.00M 808.00M 701.00M

