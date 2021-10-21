Recap: Alaska Air Q3 Earnings
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alaska Air Gr beat their estimated earnings by 13.95%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,252,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.73
|-3.63
|-2.87
|-3.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-3.51
|-2.55
|-3.23
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50B
|785.58M
|824.77M
|678.20M
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|797.00M
|808.00M
|701.00M
