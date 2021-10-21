Recap: AT&T Q3 Earnings
AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AT&T beat their estimated earnings by 11.54%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,418,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AT&T's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.78
|0.73
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.86
|0.75
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|42.64B
|42.69B
|44.55B
|41.61B
|Revenue Actual
|44.05B
|43.94B
|45.69B
|42.34B
