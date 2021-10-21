 Skip to main content

Recap: AT&T Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:06am   Comments
AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AT&T beat their estimated earnings by 11.54%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,418,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AT&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.78 0.73 0.76
EPS Actual 0.89 0.86 0.75 0.76
Revenue Estimate 42.64B 42.69B 44.55B 41.61B
Revenue Actual 44.05B 43.94B 45.69B 42.34B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

