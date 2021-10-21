Herc Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Herc Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 0.42%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $93,700,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Herc Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.24 0.25 1.03 0.80 EPS Actual 1.57 1.10 1.35 1.35 Revenue Estimate 459.79M 417.23M 496.58M 427.86M Revenue Actual 490.90M 453.80M 520.40M 456.70M

