Herc Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Herc Holdings beat their estimated earnings by 0.42%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $93,700,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 0.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Herc Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.24
|0.25
|1.03
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|1.10
|1.35
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|459.79M
|417.23M
|496.58M
|427.86M
|Revenue Actual
|490.90M
|453.80M
|520.40M
|456.70M
