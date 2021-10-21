Quest Diagnostics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Quest Diagnostics beat their estimated earnings by 37.98%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quest Diagnostics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.86
|3.71
|4.24
|3.73
|EPS Actual
|3.18
|3.76
|4.48
|4.31
|Revenue Estimate
|2.38B
|2.64B
|2.93B
|2.73B
|Revenue Actual
|2.55B
|2.72B
|3.00B
|2.79B
